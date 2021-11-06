Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.39 and a 12 month high of $159.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

