Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of OrthoPediatrics worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $65,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $647,017. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

