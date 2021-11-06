Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $709,000 Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after purchasing an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

WBS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.