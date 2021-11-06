Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $640,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

