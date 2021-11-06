Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,438,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 216.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 20,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 223.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 892,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 616,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

