Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 11,896 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $638.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.33. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

