Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of American Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $13,458,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,112,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after buying an additional 994,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 636,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $3,434,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

AFIN opened at $8.88 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -283.32%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

