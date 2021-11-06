Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) PT Lowered to $30.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $41.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $907.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

