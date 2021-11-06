TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSP traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.79. 1,020,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

