Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to 1.70-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $13.96 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $712.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

