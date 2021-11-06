Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

