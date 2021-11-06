Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at MKM Partners

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

UBER traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,641,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,076,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

