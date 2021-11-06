Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on the stock.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.32. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

