UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 16,332 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $6,566,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

