UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $25.88 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,772 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of The AZEK worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.