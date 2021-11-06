UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Futu worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUTU shares. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

