UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 83,647 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.05% of IGM Biosciences worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $392,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock worth $315,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.