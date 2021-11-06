UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,491 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $26,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

