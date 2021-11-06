UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 28,655 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $30,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Terex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $48.52 on Friday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

