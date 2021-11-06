UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,645 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $32,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,095,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock valued at $119,006,518. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.