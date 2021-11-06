UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €16.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.46 ($26.42).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.16. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.