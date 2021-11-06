UGAS Price Tops $0.0101 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $1.74 million and $282,728.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00266166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00097802 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

