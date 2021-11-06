Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $10.78 on Friday, hitting $391.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $210.01 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.