Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

