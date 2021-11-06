UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 625,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,179,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 469,147 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,919,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

