UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) PT Raised to $30.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Aegis from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

UMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 359,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,537,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 77,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

