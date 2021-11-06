Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Umpqua has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Umpqua to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.92 on Friday. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

