UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

