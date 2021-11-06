UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Hits $608.94 on Major Exchanges

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $17.32 million and $2.40 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for approximately $608.94 or 0.00991051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.00310988 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001259 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002684 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00215542 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013721 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004104 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,438 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

