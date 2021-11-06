Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.78 ($39.75).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €38.61 ($45.42) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.11. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion and a PE ratio of -46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a twelve month low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a twelve month high of €39.25 ($46.18).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

