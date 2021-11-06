United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $208.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.50. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.