United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $208.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.