Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,175. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.56. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

