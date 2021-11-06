UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $466,570.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00244545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

