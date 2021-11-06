Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Upland Software by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Upland Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

