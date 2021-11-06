Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.15

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $18.40. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 4,176 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $740.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.