Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,800.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $12,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Usio in the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

