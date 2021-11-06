Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 8,279 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of Energy Recovery worth $53,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $22.43 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

