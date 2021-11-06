Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 68,477 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 68,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $50,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 51.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.