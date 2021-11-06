Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Heritage Financial worth $52,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heritage Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFWA stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

