Vanguard Group Inc. Has $48.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $48,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at $136,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

