Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 57,285 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of CVR Energy worth $51,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVR Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 366,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.81.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

