Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 440,118 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.87% of AnaptysBio worth $48,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $260,000.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $500,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

