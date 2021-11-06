Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $123,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.94 and a fifty-two week high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

