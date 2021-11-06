Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $51,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $321.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $230.94 and a 52 week high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.