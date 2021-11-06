Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $448.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $314.58 and a fifty-two week high of $451.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

