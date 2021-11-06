Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of VRNS opened at $62.23 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $789,165.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

