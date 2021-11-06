Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.14. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 37,977 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,444 shares of company stock valued at $793,823. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $8,009,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.