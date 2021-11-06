Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 31st

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average is $190.15. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $217.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

