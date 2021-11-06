Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $88.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.50 million and the highest is $90.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $304.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $331.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

VBTX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,749 shares of company stock worth $977,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

